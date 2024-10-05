Twitter
Business

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia

Mahindra and Mahindra has achieved a remarkable milestone by beating Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia and Honda. Let's discover the details

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 09:49 AM IST

Bad news for Ratan Tata as this Indian carmaker beats Tata Motors in..., races ahead of Toyota, Kia
Ratan Tata (File photo/ANI)
In a remarkable achivement, Mahindra and Mahindra crossed the monthly domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale milestone of 50,000 units for the first time in September 2024, racing ahead of Tata Motors, Toyota, Kia and Honda.

Emerging as the third-largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in terms of volumes, the XUV700-maker sold 51,062 units during the month of September, as against 41,063 units sold by Tata Motors. 

Moreover, Mahindra was merely 39 units behing Hyundai Motor India, which saw wholesales of 51,101 units in September 2024. Notably, the company has clocked a total of  260,210 units in FY25, i.e., from April to September. 

When Anand Mahindra praised Tata 

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, recently called Tata Motors a "respected elder brother", following an 'X' post by a media report which highlighted the September sales of the carmaker company. 

 

 

Mahindra emphasised that the only race worth winning is the one you race against yourself. "The only race worth winning is the one you race against yourself; against your OWN aspirations. We have always seen Tata Motors as a respected elder brother that spurs us to keep improving ourselves", he wrote in a post on 'X'. 

"And we hope that we too, motivate them to reach new heights.The journey will always have twists and turns, but we continue to travel together…", he added. 

Notably, Mahindra has recognised Tata as a strong competitor that inspires innovation. Earlier in July 2022, Anand Mahindra revealed that Tata's constant reinvention drives Mahindra to do better.

 

