Infosys has also declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Infosys results: IT major Infosys has declared its Q4 profit results with a 11.7 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 7,033 crore. The company had reported Rs 7,969 crore net profit in the same quarter last year. However, the company's revenue rose 7.9 per cent to Rs 40,925 crore, Narayana Murthy's company said in a filing. The IT firm has also declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The record date for the annual general meeting and the payment of the dividend is set as May 30. It will be paid to the eligible shareholders on June 30. The company currently has a market cap of Rs 5.88 lakh crore, as of April 17.

Infosys' net profit rose 3.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, compared to Rs 6,806 crore in Q3FY25, while revenue fell 2 per cent from Rs 41,764 crore in the previous quarter. Operating margin for the quarter stood at 21 per cent -- an increase of 0.9 percentage points YoY but a slight dip of 0.3 points sequentially. For FY26, Infosys has guided for revenue growth of 0% to 3% in constant currency, with an operating margin of 20% to 22%.

"We have built a resilient organisation with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash generation”, said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. “Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients”, he added.

