Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 1.65 lakh crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
'Kuch logon ki daal roti...': Virat Kohli's brother hits back at critics after Sanjay Manjrekar's remarks on Test retirement
Sri Lanka signals India through back-channel outreach, MP bats for Delhi ahead of polls in Bangladesh and Nepal
'Forced me to bed': Teen survivor's chilling allegations against national shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj
Time limits for arguments, Supreme Court rules ought to be changed
Big blow to Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, US court orders to furnish Rs 152778384600 bond due to...
WPL 2026, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: When and where to watch MI-W vs RCB-W match live, weather and pitch report
Border 2 producer calls Varun Dhawan trolls 'anti nationals', defends actor against 'paid smear campaign': 'Hope audiences find and shame these...'
England crumbles off-field too! Harry Brook apologises, escapes sacking after ECB final warning in nightclub incident; fined Rs...
The Rise of Intelligent, Real-Time Enterprise Data Platforms and What It Means for Global Businesses
BUSINESS
Reliance stock was among the major contributors to the market's sharp decline on January 8.
Reliance shares: Shares of Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm, Reliance Industries, have been on a downtrend for the past four trading sessions. They have declined nearly 8 per cent. The blue-chip stock has declined 7.67 per cent in the past four trading days on the BSE.
The company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 1,65,299.15 crore to Rs 19,89,679.45 crore in four days, PTI reported. On Thursday, the stock lost 2.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,470.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,468.45. At the NSE, shares of the firm dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,470.60.
The frontline stock was among the major contributors to the market's sharp decline on January 8. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.
The sharp fall in the market came after reports that the US could raise tariffs on India by as much as 500 per cent as early as next week. Analysts said that the market mood remained cautious as investors grappled with global trade uncertainties and the potential impact of rising tariffs on India's export-driven sectors.