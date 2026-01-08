FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 1.65 lakh crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...

Reliance stock was among the major contributors to the market's sharp decline on January 8.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 07:48 PM IST

Bad news for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance loses Rs 1.65 lakh crore in just 4 days due to...; mcap declines to Rs...
File photo
Reliance shares: Shares of Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm, Reliance Industries, have been on a downtrend for the past four trading sessions. They have declined nearly 8 per cent. The blue-chip stock has declined 7.67 per cent in the past four trading days on the BSE.

Reliance Market Cap

The company's market valuation has eroded by Rs 1,65,299.15 crore to Rs 19,89,679.45 crore in four days, PTI reported. On Thursday, the stock lost 2.25 per cent to settle at Rs 1,470.30 on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.37 per cent to Rs 1,468.45. At the NSE, shares of the firm dipped 2.23 per cent to Rs 1,470.60.

The frontline stock was among the major contributors to the market's sharp decline on January 8. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10. The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.

The sharp fall in the market came after reports that the US could raise tariffs on India by as much as 500 per cent as early as next week. Analysts said that the market mood remained cautious as investors grappled with global trade uncertainties and the potential impact of rising tariffs on India's export-driven sectors.

READ | BIG move by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as Brand Ambassador of...

