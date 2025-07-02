Bad news for Microsoft employees as tech giant to lay off...; largest round of job cuts since...

Microsoft had also announced layoffs in May, which affected around 6,000 employees.

IT giant Microsoft plans to lay off nearly 9,100 of its employees, the Seattle Times reported on Wednesday. This is the second mass layoff in months, and the largest round of job cuts since 2023. The company had about 228,000 employees worldwide as of June 2024. Microsoft had also announced layoffs in May, which affected around 6,000 employees.

Microsoft layoffs

The tech giant was planning to cut thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, according to a Bloomberg News report in June. The upcoming cuts will reportedly target customer-facing roles. Microsoft's sales and marketing division employs approximately 45,000, as of June 2024.