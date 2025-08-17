'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...

After Amazon and Google, tech giant Microsoft is set to bring a historic change in its work from home policies. Let's delve into details.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

BAD news for Microsoft employees as company plans to implement three-day attendance policy or employees can...
Representative Image credit: iStock

Microsoft is set to announce 'work from the office' at least three days a week, starting January 2026, Times of India reports. The new policy will affect  employees living within 50 miles of Microsoft's Redmond headquarters, where most of the company's 228,000 global workforce is based, suggests the report. 

According to a report by Business Insider, some teams are likely to face stricter requirements of four or five days in-person, depending on the decision by the top leadership. The tech giant pplans to announce the fresh rules in September, giving its employees time to adapt to the expectations and apply for exemptions. Although employees can apply for exemptions, the approval process and eligibility remain unclear, the report says. 

A shift from pandemic-era flexibility

The fresh rules mark a shift from the pandemic-era flexibility, when employees were allowed to work remotely without manager's approval. The Verge notes that many employees had been working from home even more frequently, given the relaxed policies of the firm. 

ALSO READ | Big boost for Satya Nadella's Microsoft as it hits jackpot in..., earns Rs...

Amazon demands five days in office 

Microsoft's move now puts the firm in the same line as other tech giants including Amazon which now demands five days in office. Furthermore, Google and Meta require three-day attendance. Meanwhile, the Verge reports the timing comes as employee morale sits at historic lows following roughly 15,000 layoffs earlier this year. 

