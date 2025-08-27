Bad news for jobseekers in India, CTI issues BIG warning as lakhs of jobs in danger, these sectors to be worst hit

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

6 Indian forts that created blockbuster Bollywood moments

The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions

Neha Dhupia Follow Gluten-Free diet: What it is, benefits, food you can eat and avoid

Donald Trump Tariffs News: How will India's overall exports grow despite US losses?

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: First photos of high-speed rail REVEALED, check here

Meet IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam on first attempt, now set to tie the knot with Deputy CM's daughter, he is...

After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact

Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

OTTplay Collaborates with Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Lite Benefits to Customers

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

Ganesh Chaturthi: Other than modaks, THESE 5 offerings are Bappa’s favourites

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bad news for jobseekers in India, CTI issues BIG warning as lakhs of jobs in danger, these sectors to be worst hit

According to CTI, the hike could affect more than USD 48 billion worth of Indian exports. Sectors like engineering goods, which saw exports of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore last year, are expected to take a sharp hit.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

Bad news for jobseekers in India, CTI issues BIG warning as lakhs of jobs in danger, these sectors to be worst hit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US could devastate key Indian industries and threaten the livelihoods of lakhs of Indians. 

"The 50 per cent US tariff will have a devastating impact on India's textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, auto components, chemicals, pharma, seafood, electronics and other sectors," CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said. He explained that because of the increased tariffs, Indian goods will be up to 35 per cent costlier in the American market compared to competitors, prompting buyers to look elsewhere.

According to CTI, the hike could affect more than USD 48 billion worth of Indian exports. Sectors like engineering goods, which saw exports of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore last year, are expected to take a sharp hit. Similarly, gems and jewellery exports worth Rs. 90,000 crore, and India's booming electronics shipments are also under severe threatProducts that earlier faced a 10 per cent tariff will now carry a 50 per cent tariff, drastically raising costs for US buyers. 

Pharmaceutical exports, valued at Rs. 92,000 crore last year, will also face hurdles. Medicines that previously entered the US duty-free will now cost 50 per cent more, placing Indian pharma firms at a disadvantage compared to other suppliers, such as Vietnam. 

However, despite these losses, Goyal advised the government that India should respond firmly to the United States' steep tariff hike by imposing retaliatory tariffs on American goods. "India must not be afraid of this pressure. We should reduce our dependence on American imports and simultaneously explore new markets in countries such as Germany, the U.K., Singapore and Malaysia, where demand for engineering goods is rising. We must teach the US a lesson with counter-tariffs."

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Goyal urged that India must reduce its dependence on American imports like minerals, precious stones, metals, aircraft equipment, plastics, and chemicals. 

The US government's decision, effective August 27, comes on top of a 25 per cent tariff already in place since August 7.CTI General Secretaries Rahul Adlakha and Rajesh Khanna also highlighted that India's exports to the U.S. include 53 per cent pharmaceuticals, 53 per cent textiles and apparel, 37 per cent gems and jewellery, 28 per cent auto components, 13 per cent chemicals, and 22 per cent seafood. They noted widespread confusion among traders about how the tariffs will affect goods already shipped or in transit, as no clarity has been provided by the Washington administration.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
The Bootstrapped Startup That Bucks VC Conventions
'Your sexual act...': Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's invasion of privacy, Redditors say 'get yourself checked'
Payal Rohatgi slammed for 'rubbish' statement on Alia Bhatt's privacy invasion
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents after Noida dowry murder case
'Give them dagger or pistol instead of...': UP Mahapanchayat urges parents
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings, and more
Mumbai to Konkan ferry: Ro-Ro service to be launched on...; know fares, timings,
No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign, check key details
No helmet, no fuel: THIS state has launched new road safety campaign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE