Months after the merger of Viacom18 and The Walt Disney, JioStar will lay off around 1,100 employees to cut overlapping roles in the company, Mint reported citing sources aware of the matter. As part of the restructuring process within the company, the layoffs began about a month back and are likely to continue till June, 2025.

As per the Mint report, sources said that these layoffs primarily impact corporate positions in distribution, finance, commercial, and legal departments.

Pertinent to note that JioStar will procure the affected employees a "generous severance" package. The staff will receive six to 12 months of salary, depending upon how long they have worked for the company.

Viacom18-Disney merger

Viacom18 and Disney's Star India merged to form JioStar in November 2024, recognised as the country's largest media and entertainment company. The merger aimed to enhance efficiency and focus on high-growth sectors.

“Whenever two large companies with similar businesses merge, redundancies are inevitable. This restructuring is about optimising resources and reducing duplication, ensuring the JV operates as a leaner and more efficient entity,” an industry executive tracking the developments told the news outlet.