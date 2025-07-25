Bad news for Indian job seekers, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft may stop hiring due to this reason, it is...

While these moves aim to strengthen the US tech industry, they may reduce job opportunities for skilled workers from countries like India.

In a statement that could impact thousands of Indian professionals dreaming of working in US tech companies, President Donald Trump has voiced strong criticism against American tech giants outsourcing jobs overseas. Addressing the issue of what he calls "radical globalism," Trump urged companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft to focus on hiring American workers and stop depending on foreign talent, including from India.

“For too long, much of our tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed,” Trump said. He added that these companies, while enjoying the benefits of American freedom, have built factories in China, hired workers in India, and shifted profits to countries like Ireland.

This statement comes ahead of Trump’s unveiling of a new “AI Action Plan” for the country. During an AI Summit, Trump introduced three new executive orders. These include fast-tracking AI infrastructure permits, increasing exports of American-developed AI, and banning the federal use of AI tools that show political or ideological bias.

Trump made a direct appeal to US tech firms, saying, “We want you to put America first. That’s all we ask.” He added that companies must work with the government to ensure America remains a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Despite his strong words against outsourcing, Trump acknowledged the massive investments tech firms are making in the US. He said that companies like Meta, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are planning to spend over $320 billion this year on data centers and AI projects. Nvidia alone is expected to invest $500 billion over the next four years.

While these moves aim to strengthen the US tech industry, they may reduce job opportunities for skilled workers from countries like India. The statement has caused concern among aspiring Indian professionals who dream of working at American tech firms.