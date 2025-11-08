FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bad news for Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal as clearance for Rs 150000 crore steel plant deferred by...

Lakshmi Mittal's AMNSIL has approached the Environment Ministry, seeking environmental clearance for its Rs 1.50 lakh crore steel plant.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 07:31 PM IST

Bad news for Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal as clearance for Rs 150000 crore steel plant deferred by...
File photo
Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal runs one of the largest steel companies, ArcelorMittal. He continues to grow his business empire. In India, ArcelorMittal runs a joint venture with Nippon Steel of Japan called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (AMNSIL). Now, an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the MoEFCC has deferred its decision on granting environmental clearance to AMNSIL's proposed 8.2 million tons per annum steel plant at Anakapalli District of Andhra Pradesh, seeking some clarifications, PTI reported.

AMNSIL has approached the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) seeking environmental clearance for its Rs 1.50 lakh crore steel plant. The EAC deliberated on the proposal in its meeting held on October 30.

What EAC said on the proposed AMNSIL plant

"In view of the foregoing and after detailed deliberations, the committee deferred the instant proposal, and asked Ind-1 sector to obtain a clarification from CP Division (Controller of Pollution) on applicability of GSR 85E to the instant proposal, in view of the fact that the site possessed an EC earlier," the EAC said in the Minutes of Meeting.

The total capital cost of the Environmental Management Plan, which will be incurred for the proposed integrated steel plant, is estimated to be about Rs 3,540 crore with an annual recurring cost of Rs 355 crore. The total employment generation during the construction phase would be about 23,000, considering peak requirement, of which direct manpower requirement would be about 800, while the Indirect requirement would be about 22,200.

During the operation phase, the direct manpower requirement is estimated to be about 3,000 and Indirect requirement would be around 4,500 for operations and maintenance. Employment to the locals will be considered based on meeting the criteria suitable for the job roles, the EAC said.

Who owns ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel?

In 2019, ArcelorMittal of Lakshmi Mittal, along with Nippon Steel, completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat. They later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd (AMNSIL).

AMNSIL formally approached the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on October 13, 2025, requesting the necessary Certificate/ Letter confirming the site’s compliance with the criteria set forth in Notification GSR 85(E). The APPCB, after following due procedure and considering the site’s history as part of an already-cleared Industrial Park, issued its formal compliance letter on October 17, 2025.

