Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

What is Vyommitra? India’s first humanoid robot to take off in uncrewed flight in…, know how it will help in Gaganyaan Mission

'ICC, Asia Cup go to hell': Former PCB chief reveals inside conversations before PAK vs UAE clash

Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

Meet priest who helped Mukesh Ambani perform Pind Daan during Pitru Paksha in Gayaji, Anant Ambani was..., his name is...

23 years ago, Zubeen Garg cheated death but his sister tragically died in a horrific road accident; here's how he survived

Amid 'handshake row' with Pakistan, Suryakumar Yadav's act towards Karachi-born player raises eyebrows

After Donald Trump’s H1-B fee hike, Microsoft, JPMorgan issue advisory for employees, ‘We strongly recommend…’

Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rise and Fall: Kiku Sharda clashes with Aditya Narayan, warns him about ‘profession pe na jao’ as ugly fight erupts

Rise and Fall: Kiku Sharda clashes with Aditya Narayan, warns him

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work with anyone but one hero, ruined her career; she is...

Meet actress born in royal family who gave a blockbuster at 20, refused to work

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

Amazon's statement has come in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the looming implementation of US President Donald Trump's overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, tech giant Amazon, on Saturday, advised its foreign employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to immediately return to the United States and urged the H-1B holders to stay in the US "for the foreseeable future", according to internal communications seen by Reuters.

Amazon issues statement for its employees as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

In internal notes circulated to staff, Amazon urged H-1B visa holders currently in the United States to remain in the country and advised those outside the US to return before the deadline date of 12:00 AM EDT on September 21, when the Trump administration's new rules are set to take effect. "If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now," Amazon stated in a note.

"We recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before 12:00 AM EDT on September 21," the company added.

Why did Trump impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas? 

Amazon's statement has come in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. The measure, effective from September 21, aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.

As per the order, employers must now provide proof of payment when filing H-1B petitions, with enforcement overseen by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security. Limited exemptions are available for cases deemed in the national interest.

READ | Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping hold telephonic conversation as trade, TikTok dominate agenda
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping hold telephonic conversation
SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live on TV, online?
SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afg
Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? Telangana techie who was shot dead in US by…
Who was Mohammed Nizamuddin? Telangana techie who was shot dead in US by…
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound named as India's official entry to 2026 Oscars
The Ideology of Raseshwari Devi
The Ideology of Raseshwari Devi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE