Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

Amazon's statement has come in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications.

Amid the looming implementation of US President Donald Trump's overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, tech giant Amazon, on Saturday, advised its foreign employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to immediately return to the United States and urged the H-1B holders to stay in the US "for the foreseeable future", according to internal communications seen by Reuters.

Amazon issues statement for its employees as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

In internal notes circulated to staff, Amazon urged H-1B visa holders currently in the United States to remain in the country and advised those outside the US to return before the deadline date of 12:00 AM EDT on September 21, when the Trump administration's new rules are set to take effect. "If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now," Amazon stated in a note.

"We recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before 12:00 AM EDT on September 21," the company added.

Why did Trump impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas?

Amazon's statement has come in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. The measure, effective from September 21, aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.

As per the order, employers must now provide proof of payment when filing H-1B petitions, with enforcement overseen by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security. Limited exemptions are available for cases deemed in the national interest.

READ | Katrina Kaif to announce pregnancy soon? LEAKED photo of actress flaunting baby bump goes viral two days after Vicky Kaushal...