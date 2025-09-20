Bad news for Indian Amazon employees? Jeff Bezos' company issues statement as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala hits The Kapil Sharma Show with Rs 25 crore lawsuit
BUSINESS
Amazon's statement has come in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications.
Amid the looming implementation of US President Donald Trump's overhaul of the H-1B visa programme, tech giant Amazon, on Saturday, advised its foreign employees holding H-1B and H-4 visas to immediately return to the United States and urged the H-1B holders to stay in the US "for the foreseeable future", according to internal communications seen by Reuters.
Amazon issues statement for its employees as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on H-1B visas
In internal notes circulated to staff, Amazon urged H-1B visa holders currently in the United States to remain in the country and advised those outside the US to return before the deadline date of 12:00 AM EDT on September 21, when the Trump administration's new rules are set to take effect. "If you have H-1B status and are in the US, stay in the country for now," Amazon stated in a note.
"We recommend H-1B and H-4 visa holders return to the US before 12:00 AM EDT on September 21," the company added.
Why did Trump impose $100,000 fee on H-1B visas?
Amazon's statement has come in response to US President Donald Trump's new presidential proclamation titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", imposing a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications. The measure, effective from September 21, aims to combat what the administration calls widespread abuse of the H-1B programme, particularly by IT outsourcing firms accused of displacing American workers and suppressing wages.
As per the order, employers must now provide proof of payment when filing H-1B petitions, with enforcement overseen by the US Departments of State and Homeland Security. Limited exemptions are available for cases deemed in the national interest.
