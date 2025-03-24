Adani Group loses Rs 3.4 lakh crore in FY25 due to market downturn, regulatory scrutiny, bribery allegations, and global pressures.

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is facing a tough year in the stock market. In the financial year 2025, the group has seen a big drop of 21% in its total market value compared to last year. This means that around Rs 3.4 lakh crore has been wiped out from the company’s value due to stock market changes, regulatory investigations, and serious allegations of financial wrongdoing.

The company that suffered the most in this downturn is Adani Green Energy. Its market value dropped sharply from Rs 2.90 lakh crore in March 2024 to Rs 1.46 lakh crore by March 21, 2025. This fall has been partly due to allegations of a USD 265 million bribery case involving Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani, and others. The Adani Group has strongly denied all these allegations.

Major Losses Across Key Companies

Adani Enterprises, the group's main company, lost 27% of its value this year, resulting in a market cap reduction of around Rs 94,096 crore. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) also fell by 11.4%, losing Rs 33,029 crore.

Other companies also recorded significant losses:

Adani Total Gas dropped by 31.84%, losing Rs 32,411 crore

Adani Energy Solutions fell by 18.95%, losing Rs 14,547 crore

ACC Cement fell by 23.10%

Ambuja Cements declined by 15.92%

Adani Wilmar dropped by 17.35%

Sanghi Industries plunged by 36.84%

NDTV, part of Adani’s media business, lost 41.58% of its value

Recently, the group has been focusing more on infrastructure projects and moving away from agribusiness. In December 2024, Ambuja Cement completed the acquisition of Sanghi Industries, further strengthening its position.

Regulatory Issues and International Challenges

The drop in Adani Group stocks has not only been caused by market conditions but also by increased regulatory pressure. U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research once again accused the Adani Group of fraud this year. They also linked former SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and Dhaval Buch to offshore companies possibly connected to the group.

In addition, the U.S. SEC has charged Gautam Adani and his team with fraud affecting American investors. Reports also suggest that Swiss authorities froze over USD 310 million in various bank accounts as part of a money laundering investigation. However, the Adani Group continues to deny these allegations, calling them attempts to tarnish their reputation.

Global Factors Also Affecting Adani Stocks

Global economic challenges are also hurting Adani’s performance. Rising interest rates and uncertain policies have made things difficult, especially for businesses that need large investments, like renewable energy and gas. Foreign investors have been pulling out of Adani stocks, with their stakes falling in six companies over the last three quarters.

Macroeconomic challenges, slow urban spending, and international tensions — especially worries about new tariffs under Donald Trump’s possible presidency — have also added to the negative market sentiment.

Despite all these problems, the Adani Group is still focusing on expanding infrastructure and renewable energy. Many experts believe that in the long term, with India’s focus on growth and green energy, the group may bounce back. Investors will be closely watching both global market conditions and regulatory developments before making further decisions.