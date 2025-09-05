Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised

ICC announces cheapest-ever tickets for Women's ODI World Cup, prices as low as Rs...

Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

Delhi woman quits her govt job, explains decision in viral video: 'No longer...'

India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'

Shah Rukh Khan once told he cleared this tough exam, when shared results with mother, she said...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Marathi actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridde

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve glob

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

The bid value translates into Jaiprakash Associates' net present value of Rs 12,505 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 09:46 PM IST

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gautam Adani's Group has lost the bid for the acquisition of debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) to mining conglomerate Vedanta, which won it for Rs 17,000 crore, PTI reported, quoting sources. The bid value translates into Jaiprakash Associates' net present value of Rs 12,505 crore.

JAL insolvency proceedings

JAL has been dragged into insolvency proceedings after it defaulted on payment of loans. The company has interests in real estate, cement, power, hotels and roads. Lenders of JAL conducted a challenge process for the sale of the company under the IBC.

Who participated in bidding?

Multiple bidders participated in the process, but in the end, firm bids were placed by only two entities, Adani and Vedanta Group. Vedanta eventually made a winning bid of Rs 17,000 crore, which translated into a NPV (net present value) of Rs 12,505 crore, beating Adani Group, sources said. Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta Group, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech had submitted bids to acquire JAL.

How was JAL taken to insolvency proceedings?

JAL was admitted to the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) through the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, order dated June 3, 2024. It was taken to insolvency proceedings after the conglomerate defaulted on the payment of loans.

READ | GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect

JAL projects

JAL has major real estate projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. It also has three commercial/industrial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, while its hotel division has five properties in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house after marrying Bharat Takhtani, her mother-in-law...: 'Someone was always...'
Esha Deol says she wasn't allowed to wear shorts in house, her mother-in-law...
Onam Sadhya 2025: From Avial to Payasam, know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
Onam Sadhya 2025: Know all 26 traditional dishes served on banana leaf
Delhi NCR rains: Over 340 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory; check details here
Delhi NCR rains: Over 300 flights delayed, IGI airport issues advisory
Who owns Vande Bharat Express train? Why does Indian Railways pay rent to this company?
Who owns of Vande Bharat train? Why does Indian Railways pay rent to this compan
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE