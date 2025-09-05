Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

The bid value translates into Jaiprakash Associates' net present value of Rs 12,505 crore.

Gautam Adani's Group has lost the bid for the acquisition of debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) to mining conglomerate Vedanta, which won it for Rs 17,000 crore, PTI reported, quoting sources. The bid value translates into Jaiprakash Associates' net present value of Rs 12,505 crore.

JAL insolvency proceedings

JAL has been dragged into insolvency proceedings after it defaulted on payment of loans. The company has interests in real estate, cement, power, hotels and roads. Lenders of JAL conducted a challenge process for the sale of the company under the IBC.

Who participated in bidding?

Multiple bidders participated in the process, but in the end, firm bids were placed by only two entities, Adani and Vedanta Group. Vedanta eventually made a winning bid of Rs 17,000 crore, which translated into a NPV (net present value) of Rs 12,505 crore, beating Adani Group, sources said. Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta Group, Jindal Power and PNC Infratech had submitted bids to acquire JAL.

How was JAL taken to insolvency proceedings?

JAL was admitted to the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) through the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench, order dated June 3, 2024. It was taken to insolvency proceedings after the conglomerate defaulted on the payment of loans.

READ | GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect

JAL projects

JAL has major real estate projects like Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, a part of Jaypee Greens Wishtown in Noida (both on the outskirts of the national capital), and the Jaypee International Sports City, strategically located near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. It also has three commercial/industrial office spaces in Delhi-NCR, while its hotel division has five properties in Delhi-NCR, Mussoorie, and Agra.