Bad NEWS For Foodies: Deepinder Goyal's Zomato raises platform fee by 20% ahead of festive season; here’s how much you’ll pay extra per order

This adjustment in fees is applicable for all locations where Zomato offers its services. Check here to know how much you need to pay per order.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

Amid the rising demand by the festive season, Deepinder Goyal's food delivery aggregator Zomato, a subsidiary of Eternal Ltd., has increased its platform fees by 20%. The new fee is now set at Rs 12 per order, a rise from the previous Rs 10.

Why Zomato has suddenly increased its platform fee?

This adjustment in fees is applicable for all locations where Zomato offers its services. The decision comes after competitor Swiggy tested a Rs 14 platform fee in select areas last month, also in response to higher demand.

Zomato had previously increased its platform fees to Rs 10 from Rs 6 per order in the lead-up to last year's festive season. This hike followed an earlier increase, three months earlier, when the Gurugram-based company raised its platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per order.

What is platform fee?

Both Zomato and Swiggy imposes a platform fee on every order, which is an additional charge. Along with this fee, the delivery services also collect GST and restaurant fees. Initially introduced in April 2023 at Rs 2 per order, Zomato has gradually increased this fee over the past two years, reaching its current level of Rs 12.

Meanwhile, Zomato processes approximately 2.3 to 2.5 million orders daily. With the new platform fee of Rs 12, this generates a daily revenue of Rs 3 crore for the company.

 

 

