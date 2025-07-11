BUSINESS

BAD news for employees, this tech company pushes employees to invest in...after massive layoffs over 15000 jobs, not Infosys, Google, Meta, it is...

Following a series of massive layoffs, the American tech giant Microsoft is encouraging the rest of its employees to invest in AI skilling. The company, in internal emails, reportedly asked managers to instruct employees to make AI usage part of their holistic reflections, and it's mandatory for every role and level. Julia Liuson, president of Microsoft's Developer Division, said, “Artificial intelligence usage should be part of your holistic reflections on an individual's performance and impact. Using AI is no longer optional — it's core to every role and every level," as according to Business Insider.