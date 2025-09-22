BAD news for employees as THIS soft drink brand is set to layoff 600 workers in..., due to...

CCBSA has informed the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) that it may cut more than 600 jobs. The company gave official notice of possible retrenchments on 2 September, but no final decision has yet been made. Consultations between the company and the union are still ongoing.

In recent months, many technology and IT companies around the world have been cutting jobs as they try to reduce costs and adapt to changing markets. Now, the trend of layoffs has spread further into other industries, including food and beverages, with Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) being the latest to announce plans that could put hundreds of workers at risk.

According to a report in Business Day, CCBSA has informed the Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) that it may cut more than 600 jobs. The company gave official notice of possible retrenchments on 2 September, but no final decision has yet been made. Consultations between the company and the union are still ongoing.

Dominique Martin, a spokesperson for Fawu, said the union is strongly opposed to the proposed job losses. The union argues that workers’ livelihoods are being put at risk during a time when unemployment in South Africa is already high.

CCBSA explained that the possible retrenchments are a response to changes in the industry. The company said it is reviewing its organisation and may need to make adjustments to remain competitive. Unfortunately, these changes could lead to certain positions being cut.

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), of which CCBSA is a part, is currently the eighth-largest Coca-Cola bottling partner in the world in terms of revenue. However, despite its size and global presence, the company is not immune to the pressures facing the wider economy.

When approached for comment, CCBA did not respond immediately. The announcement also comes shortly after other major companies in South Africa, including Ford Motor South Africa, Glencore, ArcelorMittal South Africa, and Goodyear South Africa, revealed plans to reduce their workforce.

These latest developments highlight the growing trend of job losses across different industries in South Africa. For workers, the uncertainty adds further pressure to an already difficult economic environment. For the country as a whole, the wave of retrenchments raises concerns about future growth, stability, and the ability of businesses to protect jobs while adapting to global and local challenges.