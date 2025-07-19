BAD news for employees, this E-commerce giant lays off hundreds of employees due to..., not Flipkart, Meesho, Nykaa

The layoffs came after similar action by global giants like Microsoft, Meta, and CrowdStrike recently.

E-commerce giant Amazon has let go of 'at least hundred' workers from its cloud computing branch, Amazon Web Services, according to news agency Reuters. The precise number of layoffs has not been made public.

The action was taken barely one month after Andy Jassy, the CEO, issued a warning that a reduction in staff will result from the use of generative AI tools.

'We’ve made the difficult business decision to eliminate some roles across particular teams in AWS… These decisions are necessary as we continue to invest, hire, and optimise resources to deliver innovation for our customers,' an Amazon spokesperson said while confirming the layoffs.

According to Reuters, the impacted workers received an email on Thursday morning informing them of the layoffs.

As of March 31, 2025, Amazon has 16 lakh full-time and part-time workers worldwide.

According to Reuters, at least one group-known as 'specialists'-was impacted by the layoffs, though the precise number is unknown. Specialists work with customers to help create new product ideas and sell existing services.

Amazon's layoffs follow previous similar actions by multinational behemoths, including Microsoft, Meta, and CrowdStrike.

To save costs and cut reliance on people, many businesses are implementing AI agents to automate repetitive operations and employing AI to generate code for their software, according to Reuters.

Compared to the same period last year, AWS revenues increased 17% to $29.3 billion in the first quarter, while operating income increased 23% to $11.5 billion.

In the meantime, Microsoft made the most recent wave of layoffs earlier this month, firing roughly 9,000 workers, or 4% of its total. Amid AI investments, Microsoft's restructuring initiatives included the most recent layoffs. Following over 6,000 job cutbacks (or 3% of the company's personnel) in May and more than 300 firings a week later, this was the third round of layoffs the company has experienced this year.

Microsoft stated in a statement that the changes will impact several teams worldwide, including its Xbox video game business and sales division.