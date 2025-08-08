Bad news for employees, THIS company is downsizing by 4500 headcounts in FY25 to save Rs 6500000000, it is...

This company has significantly reduced its workforce by 4,500 employees in financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). In its annual report released on August 6, it is mentioned that workforce reduction will help the company save a massive Rs 650 crore. What is its CEO message?

Paytm layoffs: Paytm's parent company One97 Communications has significantly reduced its workforce by 4,500 employees in financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). In its annual report released on August 6, it is mentioned that Paytm's workforce reduction will help the company save a massive Rs 650 crore, more than its earlier estimated savings of Rs 400-500 crore.

Paytm reducing headcounts across departments

Paytm is downsizing for making organization leaner and more productive and the average employee count has dropped from 44,000 in FY24 to 39,400 in FY25. However, Paytm has continued to invest in its sales team to expand the distribution network. But downsizing is visible in the sales team as well, as headcount reduced from 35,512 in FY24 to 32,614 in FY25. The employee expenses (excluding stock-based compensation) has also dropped by 21% from Rs 3,214 crore in FY24 to Rs 2,473 crore in FY25, but still higher than the Rs 2,323 crore spent in FY23.

CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's message

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said clearly, that “We pruned and sold businesses and doubled down on our core of payments, ensuring the preservation and growth of our cash reserves,” he said. Sharma emphasized that these efforts have put Paytm on a clearer path to “sustainable growth and profitability.”

Paytm's first operational profit

As per reports, Paytm has reported its first-ever operational net profit of Rs 123 crore in June quarter of FY26 due to its strong lending growth and also a 19% drop in overall expenses. The revenue has also increased 28% year-on-year to Rs 1,918 crore and EBITDA turned positive at Rs 72 crore.

RBI's action on Paytm Payments Bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL), whgich led to a majot setback for the company in Q4 FY23, and triggered cost-cutting. PPBL held licences for products like wallets, Fastags, and savings accounts, all of which were integral to Paytm’s operations. As per reports, Paytm’s highest-ever quarterly revenue was Rs 3,000 crore in Q3 FY24, but it dropped by 30% to Rs 2,150 crore in the June quarter of FY26. This led to company slashing its major expenses by 38% from Rs 3,200 in Q3 FY25 to Rs 2000 crore in latest quarter.