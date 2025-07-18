Bad news for employees of this Tata-owned company, set to cut down 500 management jobs, reason is..., it manufactures...

The Tata Group company said the new shift was agreed a part of the pay negotiations last year, providing employees with the option to access an enhanced voluntary redundancy programme.

Amid muted consumption and an ongoing tariff row, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover has planned to cut down its workforce in Britain. The move comes as JLR is revamping the brand, focusing on luxury electric cars. The company recently revealed that its retail sales dropped by 15.1 per cent, and wholesale sales by 10.7 per cent year-on-year ending June this year.

A JLR spokesperson stated that these job cuts are specific to the UK, which will affect only 1.5 per cent workforce. “We often offer eligible employees voluntary redundancy, so this is no different to normal practice. Through this limited programme for managers, JLR is aligning its leadership workforce for the business’s current and future needs,” the spokesperson told TOI. The spokesperson further reflected on the new UK-US trade deal, which boosts “investment of £3.5bn per annum to realise our strategy, which is delivering.” For the unversed, the US tariff dipped to 10 per cent, against 27.5 per cent following the UK-US deal.

Why 500 management jobs will be affected?

Around 500 jobs will be affected as the company plans to cut down on shifts to optimise car production at its Halewood factory in Merseyside. The factory is set to move from a three-shift to a two-plus shift pattern from April as part of an efficiency programme, instead of a loss of volume as stated by the company. "Through its ongoing transformation programme, Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business. Central to the Halewood manufacturing strategy, we are moving from a three-shift to a two-plus shift pattern from April 2020," the company said in the statement.

The JLR’s Halewood plant's new shift pattern aims to bring big efficiency gains for making the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport. The Tata Group company said the new shift was agreed a part of the pay negotiations last year, providing employees with the option to access an enhanced voluntary redundancy programme.