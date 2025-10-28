Bad news for employees of this e-commerce giants as it will layoff 30000 workers due to...

This e-commerce giant has been trimming smaller numbers of jobs over the past two years across multiple divisions, including devices, communications and podcasting.

E-commerce giant, Amazon is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning on Tuesday, as the company pares expenses and compensates for overhiring during the peak demand of the pandemic, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The number is only a small portion of Amazon's 1.55 million workers overall, but it is close to 10% of its around 350,000 corporate workers. This would be the biggest layoffs that Amazon has made since it began eliminating over 27,000 jobs in late 2022.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

Over the past two years, Amazon has reduced employment in a number of areas, including podcasts, communications, and gadgets. According to the people, a number of divisions, including operations, devices and services, Amazon Web Services, and human resources—also known as People Experience and Technology, or PXT—may be impacted by the cuts that start this week.

The people said., managers of affected teams were requested to participate in training on Monday on how to interact with employees in response to email notices that will begin to be sent out on Tuesday morning.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, is taking steps to cut back on what he has called an overabundance of bureaucracy, including lowering the number of managers. He stated earlier this year that he set up an anonymous complaint line to find inefficiencies, which has resulted in over 450 process modifications and almost 1,500 answers.

In June, Jassy predicted that the growing usage of AI tools would probably result in more job losses, especially through the automation of regular and repetitive jobs.

"This latest move signals that Amazon is likely realising enough AI-driven productivity gains within corporate teams to support a substantial reduction in force," said Sky Canaves, an eMarketer analyst. "Amazon has also been under pressure in the short-term to offset the long-term investments in building out its AI infrastructure."

The full scope of this round of job cuts was not immediately clear. According to those with knowledge of the situation, the figure may fluctuate over time as Amazon's financial priorities alter. According to a previous Fortune article, a 15% cut could be made to the human resources department.

According to two of the sources, a program that was started early this year to get workers back to the office five days a week—among the strictest in the IT industry—has failed to produce enough attrition, which is another reason for the magnitude of the layoffs. Some employees who are not regularly swiping in because they reside distant from corporate offices or for other reasons are being informed that they have left Amazon voluntarily and are not eligible for severance pay, which would save the company money.

According to Layoffs.fyi, a website that tracks tech job layoffs, 216 companies have shed almost 98,000 workers so far this year. The number was 153,000 for the entire year 2024.

Cloud computing division AWS, Amazon's biggest profit center, posted second-quarter revenues of $30.9 billion, a 17.5% increase that was significantly less than gains of 32% for Alphabet's Google Cloud and 39% for Microsoft's Azure.

According to estimates, AWS's third-quarter sales increased by roughly 18% to $32 billion, a modest decrease from the 19% gain last year. After a roughly 15-hour internet outage last week that brought down many of the most well-known online services, including Snapchat and Venmo, AWS is still in shock.

It looks like Amazon is anticipating another significant holiday shopping season. As in the previous two years, it intends to provide 250,000 seasonal jobs to help staff warehouses, among other needs.

According to a memo reviewed by Reuters, Amazon also stated on Friday that a portion of its PXT division devoted to diversity programs would be reorganised. Promoting individuals to new positions was a major component of the improvements.

On Monday, Amazon's stock increased 1.2% to $226.97. On Thursday, the business will release its third-quarter profits.