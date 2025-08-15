Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of employees due to..., not Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Infosys, TCS

The layoffs are said to be the part of strategic restructuring aimed at managing the soaring costs of its AI infrastructure investments.

According to Bloomberg, American multinational Oracle is reducing staff in its highly visible cloud division as part of its latest cost-cutting measure, following significant investments in AI technology. The article claims that affected employees were informed this week that their positions were being removed. Although the precise extent of the cuts is still unknown, those with knowledge of the situation stated that performance concerns were a factor. Two of the insiders told Bloomberg that the unit is still hiring.

Oracle stated in a June filing that the company occasionally reorganises its personnel in response to performance concerns, strategic changes, or other circumstances. "These types of restructurings have resulted, and may in the future result, in increased restructuring costs and temporarily reduced productivity while employees adjust to the restructuring."

A number of tech behemoths have started reducing other aspects of their personnel to offset the skyrocketing expense of developing AI technology. Microsoft laid off over 15,000 employees last year, and Amazon and Meta Platforms have also reduced their workforces as they focus more on artificial intelligence.

The report also revealed that Oracle's stock is close to reaching an all-time high due to momentum in its cloud division following the company's historic agreement with OpenAI last month for roughly 4.5 gigawatts of data center power in the US. As part of its Stargate effort, OpenAI agreed to rent a significant amount of processing capacity from Oracle data centers. OpenAI's $500 billion AI infrastructure investment project, Stargate, is being carried out in partnership with Oracle and SoftBank Group.

To meet demand, the corporation will still need to invest tens of billions of dollars in larger data centers. According to the study, it also spent more than it earned for the fiscal year that concluded in May.

Indian workers among worst hit

India, which is home to a significant portion of Oracle's global workforce, is expected to be most affected by the layoffs. In 2024, Oracle India had about 28,824 employees, which helped the firm reach its 2025 global headcount of roughly 162,000. Because India has been a critical hub for Oracle's cloud services, technical support, and software development operations, the cuts will have a particularly negative effect on the local talent pool.

Global Layoffs

Oracle is laying off around 150 employees in Seattle, primarily in its cloud infrastructure segment, in the United States. The business is reportedly still searching for a few positions that are targeted at particular teams. Many people think that pressure to localise operations in important markets and geopolitical factors also play a role in the cuts, which are related to performance appraisals.

The statement comes only days after Larry Wilson, the CEO of Oracle, met with U.S. President Donald Trump on August 7 at the White House. Along with a recruiting drive at its Virginia location in the United States, Oracle also announced a significant agreement with OpenAI to host enormous volumes of its data on Oracle's cloud.

Employees in Mexico have also been given notice of layoffs, while colleagues abroad have been summoned to confidential meetings, suggesting that additional job cutbacks may be on the horizon.