Google has reportedly cut around 200 jobs in its global business unit, which handles sales and partnerships, according to The Information. This move is part of a larger trend in the tech industry, where companies are shifting focus and resources towards data centers and AI development, while reducing investments in other areas. This restructuring aims to prioritize emerging technologies and infrastructure.

Google clarified to Reuters that the adjustments involve a small number of changes across various teams. According to the company, these changes are intended to enhance collaboration and improve its capacity to deliver efficient and effective services to customers.

Google has been undergoing significant restructuring, resulting in substantial layoffs across various teams. In January 2023, Google's parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, approximately 6% of its global workforce. This move was part of a larger effort to streamline operations and focus on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

Recently, Google laid off hundreds of employees in its Platforms and Devices division, which includes teams working on Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser. These layoffs are attributed to cost-cutting measures and the increasing impact of AI, as Google aims to become more efficient and agile. Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, mentioned that these layoffs are necessary for the company to invest in its biggest priorities, such as artificial intelligence.

The tech industry has seen a trend of significant job cuts, with other major companies also undergoing restructuring. Meta recently laid off about 5% of its "lowest performers" while accelerating the hiring of machine learning engineers. Microsoft trimmed 650 jobs in its Xbox unit. Amazon conducted layoffs in several units, including communications. Apple eliminated around 100 roles in its digital services group last year. These layoffs reflect the industry's shift towards prioritising emerging technologies and optimizing operations.



(With inputs from Reuters)