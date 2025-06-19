Yet another tech giant is planning to cut down many jobs, adding to the worries of workers around the world, amid the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) tech. Read on to know more.

Yet another tech giant is planning to cut down a lot of jobs, adding to the worries of workers around the world. Microsoft Corporation would let go of thousands of its employees, mainly in the sales department, as it invests heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) tech. The company is expected to announce the major move in early July, as its financial year ends with this month, according to a report by Bloomberg where it cited anonymous sources. The layoffs would not be limited to people in the sales team, the report added. Microsoft has not issued an official statement in this regard as yet.

6,000 lost jobs in May

The fresh set of layoffs come after the jobs of 6,000 employees at the tech company, who made up about 3 percent of its workforce, were slashed in May. That round of layoffs affected those in product and engineering roles the most.

Earlier this year, the company had told staff that it planned to use third-party firms to handle more sales of software to small- and mid-size customers.

The job cuts come in the backdrop of Microsoft continuing to expand its AI footprint, as it spends tens of billions of dollars on servers and data centers It has warned to keep a lid on spending in other areas.

Microsoft's India presence

Microsoft, a massive tech conglomerate which is headquartered in Washington, United States, marked its 50th anniversary this April. The Satya Nadella-led company has a vast global presence, including in India, where it has more than 20,000 employees across 10 cities. But how the latest round of layoffs will affect Indian employees still remains unclear.

At the end of June last year, Microsoft had a global workforce of 2,28,000 employees. The company has said it regularly reevaluates its organisational structure to ensure it is investing in the right direction.