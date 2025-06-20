Tech giant Amazon has asked some of its employees to move closer to their teams or leave the company, according to a fresh report. Amazon's corporate workers in the United States have been asked to to relocated to several regions. Read on to know more.

Tech giant Amazon has asked some of its employees to relocate closer to their teams or leave the company without a severance package, according to a report. Amazon's corporate workers in the United States have been asked to relocate to regions such as Seattle, Arlington, Virginia, and Washington DC, meaning that many will have to move across the country. The fresh policy will affect thousands of Amazon employees across teams, as per the Bloomberg report.

What is the deadline?

According to the report, employees have been given 30 days to make a final decision about relocation. Thereafter, they will have 60 days to either begin their relocation process or tender their resignation. No severance package would be offered to employees who decide to resign. Severance is set of benefits and pay an employee receives when their job is ended. It is usually handed out in situations such as a layoff.

What did Amazon say?

"For more than a year now, some teams have been working to bring their teammates closer together to help them be as effective as possible, but there isn’t a one-size-fits all approach and there hasn’t been a change in our approach as a company," an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg.

"We hear from the majority of our teammates that they love the energy from being located together, and whenever someone chooses to or is asked to relocate, we work with them to offer support based on their individual circumstances," the spokesperson added.

Will Amazon also cut jobs?

The move by Amazon adds to the worries of employees, who are already concerned about job cuts due to the increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) tech at workplaces. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently said that generative artificial intelligence will reduce its corporate workforce in the coming few years as the company ups its usage of the rapidly-growing technology.