Bad news for employees of THIS comapny as it gives stern warning on return to office, has this Ratan Tata connection

Starbucks announced that it is updating its workplace policies by asking more remote employees to return to the office and increasing the required number of in-office days. Starting October, corporate staff will need to work from the office four days a week instead of three currently.

The company has also announced that all corporate managers—referred to as "people leaders"—must be based in either Seattle or Toronto within a year. While their team members aren’t required to relocate, any new hires or internal role changes will need to be based in one of those cities.

CEO Brian Niccol explained that the shift aims to strengthen teamwork and improve problem-solving by having employees work closely together in person. Employees who are affected by the relocation requirement but choose not to move will have the option to exit voluntarily with a financial package.

Starbucks hasn’t shared how many employees fall under the "people leader" category or are currently working remotely. Globally, the company employs around 16,000 people in corporate support roles, which also includes staff in roasting and warehouse operations.

Starbucks stores in India, branded as "Starbucks: A Tata Alliance" is a joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Consumer Products. The partnership was formed in 2012, and they opened their first store in India in October of that year.