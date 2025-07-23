BAD news for employees! THIS auto parts giant is set to layoff 1100 workers, worst-hit departments are...

The company stated that the cuts, which affect approximately 10% of the site’s workforce, will impact both assembly line workers and administrative staff. The company has not clarified whether the layoffs will be mandatory or if it will rely on voluntary programs such as early retirement.

German car part maker Bosch has announced plans to lay off 1,100 employees at its Reutlingen facility in southern Germany, citing a sharp decline in the competitiveness of its steering systems manufacturing operations. This move comes as the latest in a series of job cuts sweeping through Germany’s troubled auto industry.

Bosch stated that the cuts, which affect approximately 10% of the site’s workforce, will impact both assembly line workers and administrative staff. The company has not clarified whether the layoffs will be mandatory or if it will rely on voluntary programs such as early retirement.

Dirk Kress, head of Bosch’s electronics division, explained the rationale behind the decision, stating that the European market for steering systems has become highly competitive and price-sensitive, driven by new entrants—particularly from China. “The required cuts are not easy, but they are essential to secure the future of the site,” he noted.

In a statement, Bosch highlighted that weakening demand for electric vehicles has contributed to declining sales of steering systems, making continued production at Reutlingen unviable. As a result, the facility will shift its focus toward semiconductor manufacturing, a segment considered more strategically important for the company's future.

This round of cuts follows Bosch’s announcement in November last year that it would eliminate 5,500 positions company-wide, underscoring the mounting pressures on traditional automotive firms as they navigate the shift to electric mobility and increased global competition.