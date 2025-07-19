BAD news for employees! Not Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, THIS company is set to layoff 55000 workers, worst-hit departments are...

This chipmaker giant has reportedly made a decision to lay off over 5500 employees in the United States of America. In a fresh wave of layoffs, it is set to expand layoffs beyond its earlier estimate of 4000 jobs.

Intel, a chipmaker giant has reportedly made a decision to lay off over 5500 employees in the United States of America. In a fresh wave of layoffs, Intel is set to expand layoffs beyond its earlier estimate of 4000 jobs. Earlier this year, the company let go of its 15000 workers, affecting several departments and senior staff.

US states to get affected the most

Several offices across different US states are reportedly going to get affected, with California and Oregon to be the worst hit, including its headquarter of Intel, located in Santa Clara, California. According to official filings under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, around 5500 jobs will be cut in different states of the US.

California- 1,935 job cuts

Oregon- 2,932 layoffs

Arizona- 696 layoffs

Texas- number not known (several hundreds of layoffs expected)

Worst hit department?

Intel has announced its plan to outsource some of its marketing work to consulting firm Accenture, which may use artificial intelligence for customer communication.

The worst hit department will include:

Engineers working in chip design, manufacturing, and cloud software

Senior leaders, including business heads and a Vice President of IT

Back-office teams in HR, marketing, and training

Intel Foundry Services, where about 20% of the workforce will be cut

Here's why Intel is cutting jobs

In a major restructuring effort, Intel under the leadership of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, is aiming to reduce its workforce by 20%. Intel is struggling against its rivals Nvidia and AMD in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. Intel is also planning to divert towards smaller teams and remove any organizational complexity. The employees affected will receive a notice period of four weeks (30 days) and will get their salary and benefits for an additional nine weeks.



