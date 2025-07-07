Bad news for Elon Musk as Tesla shares decline by nearly 7% after...; net worth tanks to Rs...

This comes after Musk announced a plan to launch a new US political party, called America Party.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, suffered a major loss on Monday after his Tesla shares fell nearly 7 per cent in premarket trading. This comes after Musk announced a plan to launch a new US political party, called America Party. This party announcement came amid his feud with US President Donald Trump. The duo began trading barbs in June after the Tesla CEO criticised Trump’s so-called 'Big, Beautiful Bill' -- a massive tax and domestic policy bill, which the president signed into law recently.

Tesla shares decline

At the time of writing this article, the Tesla shares stand at USD 292.63. The share fell by over 7 per cent. The market cap of the EV maker, Tesla, stands at USD 916.85 billion as of July 7. Earlier, Tesla shares nearly doubled after the US election day, setting a record high in mid-December. This was due to investor expectations that an alliance between Trump and Musk would be beneficial for Tesla.

Elon Musk's net worth

Elon Musk lost USD 12.5 billion in his net worth, as per Forbes. He currently has a net worth of USD 392.7 billion (Rs 3370387 crore), as per the magazine. Despite the significant loss, Musk is the world's richest man. He owns about 12 per cent of Tesla, excluding options, but has pledged more than half his shares as collateral for personal loans of up to USD 3.5 billion. Musk has co-founded seven companies, including electric car maker Tesla, rocket producer SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI.

