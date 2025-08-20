Bad news for China, Apple set to shift manufacturing of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 air in India due to...

India will be now the manufacturing hub for Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, all four models from iPhone Air to Pro models are set to be manufactured in India. But Why is Apple shifting from China to India?

In a first, Apple is set to increase the manufacturing of its iPhone and all other premium models in India. CEO Tim Cook's Apple is now shifting its manufacturing units from China to India. India will be now the manufacturing hub for the upcoming iPhone 17 series, all four models from iPhone Air to Pro models are set to be manufactured in India.

Tata Group and Foxconn run plants, are among the five local factories, which will be utilized by the tech giant. Tata's plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Foxconn plant near Bengaluru Airport are already half operational. Tata has been a rising partner of Apple in terms of production, an is likely to carry out nearly half of India's proddcution in next two years.

Apple's move for shifting the manufacturing from China to India is rather strategic. This move comes amid US President Donald Trump's ongoing tariff threats and negotiations. Trump has already targeted US companies, who rely heavily on Chinese companies. This move is done to avoid any tariff penalty.

As per Bloomberg report, Apple expanded iPhone production in India to fulfill the majority of US demand to decrease the impact of tariffs on goods exported from China. Apple said earlier this month it expects a $1.1 billion headwind in the current period from tariffs.

India, on the other hand, is on the beneficial end, as this has given a major boost to India's export numbers. India has become the number 1 maker of smartphones shipped to US, as per reports.

Apple iPhone 17 series

Apple is scheduled for a launch of its four iPhone 17 models in September. The tech giant will announce models for the iPhone 17 series- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Apple has replaced its 'Plus' model with iPhone 17 Air which is going to be the slimmest iPhone ever.