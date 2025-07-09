Bad news for Byju Raveendran as US court holds him in contempt for...

Raveendran shall remit to the clerk of court the sum of USD 10,000 for each day he remains in contempt of the orders, the court said.

Byju Raveendran, Byju’s founder, has suffered a major setback in the US as the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has issued an order holding him in civil contempt. The order was issued as Raveendran failed to comply with earlier court orders related to limited expedited discovery. The term ‘discovery’ refers to the process by which parties obtain evidence and information from the other party.

“This court has personal jurisdiction over Raveendran,” it said in an order on Monday, ET reported. The court has further directed Raveendran to comply with the discovery orders. “Raveendran shall remit to the clerk of court the sum of USD 10,000 for each day he remains in contempt of the orders,” it said.

What did the court say?

The judge noted that Raveendran missed all deadlines, did not show up in court, and failed to provide substantial documents. “I have seen a lot, but I have not seen strategic and patterned failure to provide meaningful, substantive responses to very basic and cogent questions that have gone on for more than a year,” the judge said verbally, as per sources.

What's next?

"Byju will address the order in due course and reserves all rights. I wish to make clear that this order relates only to discovery requested by the opposing parties. Byju contests the jurisdiction of the court over him and reserves all rights.” said J Michael McNutt, senior litigation advisor, Lazareff Le Bars Eurl, who represents Byju.

What happened?

On April 10, the lenders filed a lawsuit in the US against Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and former company executive Anita Kishore. The lawsuit alleged that the three of them planned and executed a scheme to hide and misappropriate USD 533 million from the money they had lent to Byju's Alpha, a special purpose financing vehicle the edtech company had established in the US to receive the loan.

India case

Raveendran and his brother, Riju Ravindran, have moved the NCLT seeking a stay on the committee of creditors (CoC) and the removal of the resolution professional (RP). This move comes after the resolution professional for Think & Learn began steps to withdraw certain legal proceedings in a New York court, as per lawyers representing the founders.