Some other apps of Think and Learn, which operate under the Byju's brand, continue to be functional on the Google Play Store.

Major trouble has come for Byju Raveendran, co-founder of Byju's, the online edtech company. Byju's learning app has been delisted from the Google Play Store due to non-payment of dues to its vendor Amazon Web Services, PTI reported, quoting sources. However, some of the other apps of Think and Learn, which operate under the Byju's brand, continue to be functional on the Google Play Store. This includes Byju's Premium Learning app and Byju's Exam Prep app.

"BYJU's Learning app has been delisted from Playstore because of non-payment to Amazon Web Services, which provides support to the app. Byju's business is now being managed by an Insolvency Resolution Professional who has to manage all payment-related issues as well," a source told the news agency. The app continues to be available on Apple's App Store.



Byju's Learning App covered mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology for classes 4–12 and social studies for classes 6–8 as well. The app also provides preparation support for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and IAS.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has started insolvency proceedings against Byju's on appeal by various investors, including lender-authorised agency Glas Trust. Raveendran co-founded Byju's in 2011 with his wife Divya Gokulnath. He has a significant stake in Byju's, together with her wife and brother Riju Raveendran.