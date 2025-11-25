BAD news for Apple employees: iPhone maker cuts jobs across THIS department due too...

According to the report, the layoffs impacted several parts of Apple’s sales organisation. This included account managers who work with major business clients, universities and government agencies.

In a rare job cut for the tech giant, Apple Inc. has laid off hundreds of sales employees in the US, according to a Bloomberg report published on November 24. Apple said the layoffs are part of an internal review aimed at simplifying and restructuring how it sells products to businesses, government departments, and educational institutions.

A company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and said Apple is reorganising its sales operations. The spokesperson added, “To connect with even more customers, we are making some changes in our sales team that affect a small number of roles. We are continuing to hire, and those employees can apply for new roles.”

This comes after Apple reportedly cut around 20 sales roles in Australia and New Zealand a few weeks ago. Sources told Bloomberg that some teams were affected more than others and that employees had been notified gradually over the past few weeks.

Those affected include staff from briefing centers that host product demos for potential large clients, as well as account managers working with major companies, government bodies and education institutions.

The news surprised many employees because mass layoffs are rare at Apple. The company continues to post strong financial results and is expected to record nearly USD 140 billion in revenue during the December quarter.

Laid-off workers have until January 20 to find a new role internally. If not, they will receive severance packages. Apple has already posted new sales openings and encouraged affected employees to apply.

Internally, the company is framing the cuts as a move to reduce overlapping responsibilities and streamline the sales structure. However, some employees believe the shift is designed to push more sales through outside partners or third-party resellers to cut salary costs.

Long-time staff, some with 20-30 years at the company, are among those impacted. A government sales division working with the US Justice Department and Defense Department has reportedly been hit especially hard.

Apple’s sales unit reports directly to CEO Tim Cook and is led by Senior Vice President Mike Fenger. Earlier this year, Vivek Thakkar took on expanded responsibilities and now heads enterprise and education sales.

While most major tech firms have cut jobs in recent years, Apple has avoided large layoffs. Cook has previously called layoffs a 'last resort.' Still, Apple has made cuts in 2024 following the shutdown of its electric car project, changes to its internal display development team, and reductions in parts of its services and AI divisions.

Meanwhile, layoffs continue across the tech world. Earlier this month, Amazon announced plans to cut more than 14,000 roles, and Meta recently reduced staff in its AI teams.