Walmart is making a bold move to become a major player in the tech world. The retail giant is investing billions of dollars in a massive, modern headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, aiming to attract top tech talent from companies like Google, Amazon, and Netflix. The new 350-acre campus features high-end, Silicon Valley-style amenities such as robot groundskeepers, electric bikes, a hotel, food hall, amphitheater, and large fitness centers. This is a huge change from Walmart’s old headquarters, which was a converted warehouse with wooden panels and few windows.

The company is no longer just about brick-and-mortar stores. Today, one-third of Walmart’s 15,000 corporate employees are tech workers. These professionals are helping grow areas like artificial intelligence, drone deliveries, data services, and digital advertising. To keep up with digital demands, Walmart must now compete with major tech companies for skilled workers.

“You are in a competition for talent — even if you are the largest company in the world by revenue,” said Scott Benedict, a former Walmart executive, as quoted by The New York Times. He added that offering a better workplace experience is key to attracting and keeping top talent.

Walmart also faces a challenge because it’s based in Arkansas. Many tech workers come from big cities like San Francisco, New York, or Seattle. To bring them to Bentonville, Walmart has to prove that life in the town can offer just as much opportunity and comfort.

Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, admitted the new campus is essential for hiring and keeping tech talent. It’s part of a larger transformation as Walmart shifts focus from only low prices to convenience, speed, and advanced technology — all areas where Amazon has long been strong.

Walmart’s efforts are already showing results. Its e-commerce division has become profitable, and it now sells high-end products online, including $6,000 Louis Vuitton bags. The company is also expanding its drone delivery services.