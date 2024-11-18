Blinkit has launched a trial initiative in Delhi NCR to expand its delivery services to include larger items like gaming consoles, home appliances, and luggage. This move positions the company to compete with established e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart.

Blinkit has launched a trial initiative in Delhi NCR to expand its delivery services to include larger items like gaming consoles, home appliances, and luggage. This move positions the company to compete with established e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart.

As reported by Inc42, Blinkit is utilizing a dedicated fleet tailored for delivering bulky products such as PlayStation consoles, air fryers, and air purifiers. This strategic shift aligns with its plans to develop specialized "dark stores" to enable rapid delivery—within 30 minutes—of high-value items, a move aimed at boosting its average order value (AOV) amidst intensifying competition in the quick commerce space.

Currently, Blinkit’s AOV stands at ₹660, an 8% increase compared to ₹706 during the same period last year. This trial also coincides with competitors exploring similar expansions. Swiggy Instamart, for instance, is focusing on building infrastructure to support longer delivery timelines for certain categories, primarily kitchen appliances, as highlighted by Swiggy CFO Rahul Bothra during discussions about the company’s IPO plans.

"We wouldn't venture into large electronics; our focus would remain on variable categories like kitchen appliances," Bothra stated.

If the pilot program proves successful in Delhi NCR, Blinkit could extend this service to other metropolitan cities where it operates, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape of quick commerce delivery.