Meet Baba Ramdev's friend with Rs 29,680 crore wealth who works 15 hours without salary

Acharya Balkrishna news: Baba Ramdev doesn't hold any stake in Patanjali Ayurveda. (File)

Acharya Balkrishna net worth: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Foods is aiming to hit the Rs 50,000 crore turnover mark in the next five years. The company also has a profit goal of Rs 5,000 crore. The company has put in place an aggressive FMCG strategy in place. The name of the company was Ruchi Soya. It was rechristened in 2019.

The Patanjali Group's head, Baba Ramdev, told the media that to realise his dream, the company will expand its FMCG business. He said the firm is planning to introduce new products like ghee of white buffalo, premium biscuits and cookies, dry fruits etc.

The company made a profit of Rs 886.44 crore last financial year. The company was founded by the Yoga Guru and Acharya Balkrishna. Who is Acharya Balkrishna? Acharya Balkrishna owns most of the company that he co-founded with yoga guru Baba Ramdev. He is also an Ayurveda practitioner and television personality.

He was born in Haridwar in 1972. His parents were Nepalese immigrants who hailed from Nepal's Syangja. He met Ramdev at the Khanpur Gurukul in Haryana.

Patanjali Ayurved, the company that sells FMCG products, was founded in the year 2006. Followers of Baba Ramdev helped him with a loan to start the business.

The company was a runaway success due to the popularity of Baba Ramdev, a household name in north India.

The company posted a turnover of 56 million dollars in 2012. It grew to 630 million dollars in 2015. In 2019-2020, the company's revenue was Rs 9022 crore.

Baba Ramdev doesn't hold any stake in Patanjali Ayurved. An old TOI report said Balkrishna holds a 94 percent stake in the company but doesn't take any salary. He works for 15 hours every day.

His net worth, according to Forbes, is a whopping Rs 29,680 crore.