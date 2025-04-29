The Wipro team will build an end-to-end support portal that will rapidly and seamlessly enhance the end-user experience.

Wipro news: IT major Wipro has bagged yet another deal to transform and manage the IT infrastructure of a German company called Vorwerk. As part of the five-year partnership, Wipro will modernise Vorwerk’s IT infrastructure using its AI-powered infrastructure operations solution, according to a company statement. The company did not divulge the value of the deal. Founded by Indian tech magnate Azim Premji, Wipro is one of the leading Indian IT companies. It has a market cap of Rs 2.52 lakh crore, as of April 29.

As per the deal, the work involves integrating all business applications, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity systems into a single monitoring platform, enhancing visibility across Vorwerk’s technology landscape. It aims to substantially improve operational efficiency and strengthen cyber-risk management. Additionally, Wipro will work with Vorwerk's technology partners to improve their customer engagement strategy, standardise their product line, and develop a technology roadmap with intelligent products for faster time to market. The Wipro team will build an end-to-end support portal that will rapidly and seamlessly enhance the end-user experience.

"The partnership is based on transparent collaboration, joint development of innovative solutions and sustainable value creation. By pooling their expertise and engaging in open dialogue on an equal footing, both companies will develop forward-looking IT strategies to actively shape the digital transformation," Jorg Kohlenz, Managing Director and Group CIO, Vorwerk Services GmbH, said.

(With inputs from PTI)