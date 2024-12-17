The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024. The deal involves a cash purchase consideration. Details below:

Indian tech billionaire Azim Premji is a well-known name in the IT sector. He founded Wipro, which is among India's largest software services providers. He continues to expand its business through new deals and agreements, and acquiring other firms. Now, Wipro has announced that it will acquire three entities, part of the US-based management consulting firm Applied Value Group for USD 40 million or around Rs 340 crore, CNBC TV 18 reported.

The IT major, through its subsidiaries, signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding in Applied Value Technologies Inc., Applied Value Technologies B.V. and Applied Value Technologies Pte, according to the company's exchange filing. The acquisition will boost Wipro’s existing application services capabilities. Founded in 2021, Applied Value Technologies specialises in enterprise application development and support services.

"It is hereby informed that Wipro (through its subsidiaries) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding in Applied Value Technologies, Inc., Applied Value Technologies B.V. and Applied Value Technologies Pte Limited on December 16, 2024," Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

READ | Meet Indian billionaire whose airline went bankrupt, still has Rs 44154 crore net worth, his son co-owns IPL team

The deal involves a cash purchase consideration, with a deferred earnout contingent on the achievement of certain performance metrics. The transaction is expected to be completed by December 31, 2024. Currently, Wipro has a market cap of Rs 3.23 lakh crore. Premji's son Rishad leads Wipro as executive chairman. According to Forbes, Azim Premji has a real-time net worth of USD 12.4 billion. He is among the world's most generous billionaires.