Azim Premji is also among the top Indian billionaires and is also known for his philanthropic work.

Azim Premji is among the most generous philanthropists in India. The founder of Wipro, Premji has reportedly donated around USD 22 billion (Rs 1.84 lakh crore), making him one of the top philanthropists globally. Now, his Azim Premji Foundation will give a Rs 500 crore grant to Christian Medical College Vellore to set up a new medical college and a teaching hospital at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the agreement, the Foundation will extend a Rs 500 crore grant to CMC Vellore to set up the medical college and upgrade the existing 120-bed hospital into a teaching hospital with 422 beds, it said.

For the unversed, Azim Premji is also among the top Indian billionaires. He has a real-time net worth of Rs 102449 crore, as per Forbes. His Wipro is among India's largest software services providers, with a market cap of Rs 2.78 lakh crore as of October 9. The share of the company was Rs 532.80 on Wednesday. In 2019, Premji's son Rishad, succeeded his father as Wipro's executive chairman.

His second son, Tariq, is the vice president of the Azim Premji Endowment Fund, an entity set up by Azim Premji to fund his philanthropic initiatives. Premji gave up studies at Stanford in 1966 to look after the family's cooking oil business when his father died and expanded into software.

