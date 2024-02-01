Twitter
Headlines

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

Meet ‘right hand’ of Isha Ambani, first employee of Mukesh Ambani’s firm, he was paid Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

'Guarantee of strengthening the foundation': PM Modi praises FM Nirmala Sitharaman for Budget 2024

Budget 2024: This country gets maximum grants and loans from India

10 reasons why you should add mushrooms to your daily diet

Indian batters with more Test centuries than Virat Kohli

9 Bollywood actors who did films for free 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Margot Robbie breaks silence on not being nominated for Best Actress for Barbie at Oscars: 'There’s no way...'

Meet superstar who got chance to work in Bollywood on Dilip Kumar's film set, created world record, sold house for...

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

HomeBusiness

Business

Azim Premji's Wipro likely to cut hundreds of jobs to improve margins

This comes just weeks after the company announced its October to December quarter results, which revealed that its total headcount fell by 4,473 employees.

article-main

IANS

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Software major Wipro is likely to cut hundreds of mid-level jobs, as the company looks to improve its margins, the media reported.

In a statement to CNBC-TV18, a company’s spokesperson said, “We are committed to investing in our people, processes and technology to drive better client and employee experiences and enhance productivity and agility across our organisation to meet fast-evolving client and market needs”.

The spokesperson also said that aligning talent and business to market conditions is an essential part of the firm’s strategy, as it aims to create a resilient, agile, and high-performing organisation.

This comes just weeks after the company announced its October to December quarter results, which revealed that its total headcount fell by 4,473 employees.

This was the fifth consecutive quarter that the firm experienced a decrease in workforce. The firm’s total employee count was 240,234 by the end of 2023.

In November last year, reports said that Wipro might not give salary hikes to “top performers with higher compensation”.

In an email to the employees, the Managing Partner and President of the ‘Enterprise Futuring’ business line, Nagendra Bandaru, said they are doing a “selective MSI (merit salary increases) rollout based on our business affordability”.

He also mentioned that the company will prioritise employees with lower compensation among those eligible for a salary hike.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT Bombay graduate who left high paying job at Kirloskars to become a monk due to...

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Meet Saurabh Kumar, 30-year-old uncapped spinner picked for Indian Test squad against England, he is...

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani make last-minute wedding changes following PM Modi's lead, to tie knot on this date

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE