Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Jr NTR's YRF spy standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2 he was supposed to start..

Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here

One-time, one-way option for Central Government employees to switch to NPS, details here

Who is IAS Anjaneya Kumar Singh? Civil servant who took on Azam Khan, gets one-year extension in UP for...

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali gets into major fight with Kunickaa Sadanand, slams 61 years old actress to 'shut up' for THIS reason | Viral video

'It's time to go and do MRI': Suryakumar Yadav gives major fitness update ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...

Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jr NTR's YRF spy standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2 he was supposed to start..

Jr NTR's YRF standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2..

Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here

Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Beng

One-time, one-way option for Central Government employees to switch to NPS, details here

One-time, one-way option for Central Government employees to switch to NPS

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is among the top five in the list with a net worth of USD 4.5 billion, which is approximately Rs 39434 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 08:01 PM IST

Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bengaluru is home to several Indian billionaires, who run some of the leading companies. The city is also called the 'Silicon Valley' of India, as it houses several top IT companies. The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru, is famous for entrepreneurship, innovation and philanthropy. The industrialists here, whether they are associated with IT, real estate, biotech, education or startups, have not only earned money but have also adopted the direction of converting business into social welfare. Check the 8 richest people of Bengaluru below:

1. Jitendra Virwani, Embassy Group MD

Embassy Group Chairman and Managing Director Jitendra Virwani's net worth is around USD 1.2 billion, which is approximately Rs 9,980 crore. He is a prominent name in the field of real estate.

2. Ranjan Pai, MEMG chairman

Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), has assets of about USD 3 billion or Rs 24,900 crore. He has made a big contribution to the field of education and health services.

3. Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder

Co-founder of Zerodha, True Beacon and Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath has a net worth of around USD 2.6 billion (Rs 21,600 crore). He played an important role in making trading and wealth management accessible to common investors.

4. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder

Infosys co-founder and former vice chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan's wealth is around USD 4.5 billion or Rs 37,400 crore. He strengthened India's global identity in the IT sector.

READ | Meet Rishabh Agarwal, IIT grad, hired by Mark Zuckerberg for Meta Superintelligence Labs, now resigned due to...

5. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Ltd founder

The total wealth of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, is approximately USD 3.6 billion (around Rs 29,900 crore). She gave India global recognition in the field of biotechnology.

6. Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder

According to Forbes, the net worth of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is USD 4.5 billion, which is approximately Rs 39434 crore. Murthy played an important role in establishing Infosys as a global IT giant.

7. Irfan Razak, Prestige Estates Projects MD

Chairman and MD of Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Irfan Razak's net worth is around USD 6 billion, around Rs 49,900 crore. His contribution to the real estate sector has reshaped the skyline of Bengaluru.

8. Azim Premji, Wipro founder

Azim Premji, the founder chairman of Wipro Limited, is the richest person in Bengaluru. According to Forbes, his total wealth is Rs 1,02,535 crore (USD 11.7 billion), as of August 26. Premji is considered the pioneer of the Indian IT industry. The market cap of his IT firm Wipro is Rs 2.64 lakh crore, as of August 26.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle, alleged affair with Kumar Sanu; she is...
Bigg Boss 19: Meet contestant who saw failed marriages, custody battle...
BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case
BREAKING: Nikki Bhati's mother-in-law arrested in Noida dowry murder case
Jr NTR's YRF spy standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2 he was supposed to start..
Jr NTR's YRF standalone was 'never part of plan', source reveals after War 2..
ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link
ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.e
65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased
65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE