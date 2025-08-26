Azim Premji, Narayana Murthy or Nikhil Kamath? Who is the richest person in Bengaluru? Check list here

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is among the top five in the list with a net worth of USD 4.5 billion, which is approximately Rs 39434 crore.

Bengaluru is home to several Indian billionaires, who run some of the leading companies. The city is also called the 'Silicon Valley' of India, as it houses several top IT companies. The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru, is famous for entrepreneurship, innovation and philanthropy. The industrialists here, whether they are associated with IT, real estate, biotech, education or startups, have not only earned money but have also adopted the direction of converting business into social welfare. Check the 8 richest people of Bengaluru below:

1. Jitendra Virwani, Embassy Group MD

Embassy Group Chairman and Managing Director Jitendra Virwani's net worth is around USD 1.2 billion, which is approximately Rs 9,980 crore. He is a prominent name in the field of real estate.

2. Ranjan Pai, MEMG chairman

Ranjan Pai, chairman of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), has assets of about USD 3 billion or Rs 24,900 crore. He has made a big contribution to the field of education and health services.

3. Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha co-founder

Co-founder of Zerodha, True Beacon and Gruhas, Nikhil Kamath has a net worth of around USD 2.6 billion (Rs 21,600 crore). He played an important role in making trading and wealth management accessible to common investors.

4. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys co-founder

Infosys co-founder and former vice chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan's wealth is around USD 4.5 billion or Rs 37,400 crore. He strengthened India's global identity in the IT sector.

5. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Ltd founder

The total wealth of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, is approximately USD 3.6 billion (around Rs 29,900 crore). She gave India global recognition in the field of biotechnology.

6. Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder

According to Forbes, the net worth of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy is USD 4.5 billion, which is approximately Rs 39434 crore. Murthy played an important role in establishing Infosys as a global IT giant.

7. Irfan Razak, Prestige Estates Projects MD

Chairman and MD of Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Irfan Razak's net worth is around USD 6 billion, around Rs 49,900 crore. His contribution to the real estate sector has reshaped the skyline of Bengaluru.

8. Azim Premji, Wipro founder

Azim Premji, the founder chairman of Wipro Limited, is the richest person in Bengaluru. According to Forbes, his total wealth is Rs 1,02,535 crore (USD 11.7 billion), as of August 26. Premji is considered the pioneer of the Indian IT industry. The market cap of his IT firm Wipro is Rs 2.64 lakh crore, as of August 26.