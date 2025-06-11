The shares were bought at Rs 250 a piece, which was at a 0.60 per cent premium over Friday's (June 6) closing price of Rs 248.59.

Azim Premji is a well-known billionaire who founded Wipro, one of India's largest software services providers. The Indian billionaire is among the world's most generous billionaires. Recently, on June 9, Wipro's promoter entity, Azim Premji Trust, sold 20.23 crore shares worth Rs 5,057 crore in the company via a block deal. Azim Premji Trust held 1,06,31,85,966 equity shares in the company, which represented a 10.15 per cent stake as on March 31, 2025.

Wipro block deal

Azim Premji Trust sold a block quantity of shares to three entities, namely Hasham Traders, Prazim Traders, and Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd, as per a Live Mint report. Hasham Traders bought 11.90 crore shares, and Prazim Traders purchased 5.95 crore shares. The shares were bought at Rs 250 a piece, which was at a 0.60 per cent premium over Friday's closing price of Rs 248.59.

Azim Premji's net worth

According to Forbes, Premji has a real-time net worth of USD 11.9 billion or Rs 101694 crore. He is the 218th richest man in the world today. His private investment arm, PremjiInvest, has stakes in companies such as fellow billionaire Harsh Mariwala's Marico. In 2019, Premji's son Rishad succeeded his father as Wipro's executive chairman. His Wipro currently has a market cap of Rs 2.70 lakh crore, as of June 11. The share price of the company was Rs 259 on Wednesday.

