Good news for Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes huge return from this company, it is…

In recent major news in the Indian FMCG industry, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has got 400 percent return on his angel investment in The Man Company, a leading men’s grooming brand.

This windfall comes as Emami Ltd. , a leading home-grown FMCG major, has recently acquired stakes in Helios Lifestyle, the parent company of The Man Company, for Rs 400 crore.

He invested in The Man Company in 2018, and it is his first venture into the business world. Apart from being a shareholder, he was also involved in the marketing and promotion of the company’s products, which included involvement in advertising campaigns, product development and other marketing activities. Hitesh Dhingra, Founder of The Man Company, said that his contribution towards the brand has been massive in its growth.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared his positive experience with The Man Company, saying that he has always supported the vision & mission statement of the company since the very beginning: “Being an integral part of this journey, both as an investor and as a brand ambassador, has been an incredibly gratifying and insightful experience.”

This is expected to help Emami strengthen its position within the dynamic and quickly expanding digital-first premium male grooming space. Emami had earlier bought a 33.09 % stake in Helios in 2017 and 2019 and then raised the stake to 50.4% in 2022. This latest development now makes Emami have full control of operations of Helios Lifestyle.

The Man Company is a startup men’s grooming brand launched in 2015 with the product portfolio of fragrances, skin care, hair care, body care, and beard care. The brand has created a good market niche, especially in the beard grooming segment, where it has a market share of 30%.