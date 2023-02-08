Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Avail free health care benefits with this scheme; eligibility, application process and more

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister Scheme, is a government health program aimed at providing free medical treatment to eligible individuals up to Rs 5 lakh. The program is part of the Ayushman Bharat Mission, which is focused on improving health services for people living in remote areas of India and those who are poor or middle-class.

The program offers a range of health benefits, including access to digital health records for 20 crore individuals. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has shared information about the program on social media.

To find out if you are eligible for the program, you can visit the official portal at pmjay.gov.in and select the option "Am I Eligible". Once you have entered your information, an OTP will be sent to your mobile number which you will then use to submit your details. The website will then provide you with complete information about your eligibility.

If you are eligible for the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, you can apply for the program by visiting its official website with the necessary documents. Alternatively, you can visit your local district office and apply for the program there.

Overall, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a valuable resource for individuals who are looking for affordable medical treatment. Whether you are a poor family, living in a remote area, or a middle-class individual, this program can provide you with the support you need to access the medical care you require.

It is important to note that the government runs a variety of other programs aimed at providing benefits such as pensions, unemployment allowances, housing, ration, and insurance. These programs offer support to those who need it most, so if you are in need of assistance, be sure to research the different government programs available to you.

