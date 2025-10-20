AWS outage disrupts Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI services

An AWS outage in Northern Virginia disrupted major apps including Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Duolingo, and OpenAI, causing global service downtime.

Due to a suspected outage on the Amazon Web Services (AWS), Snapchat, Canva, Signal, Perplexity, Duolingo, and OpenAI were down on Monday. Confirming the outrage, AWS said it was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services.” It also said that AWS is experiencing problems at its facilities in Northern Virginia, and issues are affecting Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Cloud — services that allow other companies to rent storage and computers to run their platforms.

Amazon, Prime Video, Spotify, Claude hit hard

Other major services being hit by the outages are Amazon, Prime Video, Spotify, Claude, Coinbase, Zoom, and Reddit. Coinbase said in a statement, "We’re aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage." According to The Independent, the outages were first reported at around 8 am local time in the UK. A similar outage hit AWS which took some of the most widely used websites and apps offline. Google was said to be hit the hardest, as its search, email, Gemini, and YouTube services were among those affected.

- Google Search

- Google Cloud

- YouTube

- Gemini

- Gmail

- Maps

- Meet

- Drive

- Nest https://t.co/RIsQIQbLqP — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) June 12, 2025

Amazon Web Services is a tech giant that provides critical infrastructure that hosts and powers a large chunk of the world's internet. AWS services range from virtual servers that run applications to storing their websites' content, like images, videos, and backups. Considering any outage at AWS is therefore bound to affect clients relying on its services, like virtual servers or cloud storage.