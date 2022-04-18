A&W Capital is a unique cross-border investment advisory firm focused on sports, digital media, gaming sectors

A&W Capital is a unique cross-border investment advisory firm focused on the sports, digital media and gaming sectors

In conversation with Mr Paroksh Gupta, MD, A&W Capital

How do you facilitate deals for all these gaming and sports and digital media companies?

The deals that we facilitate are all independent in nature. The deal-making strategies that have worked the best for us over the last few years have revolved around building very early relationships with founders of interesting businesses, who look like budding segment leaders with the potential to achieve bigger things down the line. This is the lens through which we as a firm found a lot of success. For instance, we picked up a very interesting Series A capital, raised for a core company called Rooter which is India's leading game-streaming platform.

The differentiation we brought to the table allowed us to add a lot of value since we have a pretty differentiated network of international investors in the early-stage spectrum, who are very keen to invest in the Indian market but do not necessarily have a physical presence in India. We only act as a bridge to the Indian market, to provide an opportunity for these investors sitting in the US, Europe, etc. We recently raised funding for KuKu FM, the digital audio OTT platform that closed its Series B fundraiser, which was led by Krafton.

How do you see growth in the audio digital market in the next two or three years?

Content has started to expand in the last three to four years. It is no longer just video-on-TV or video-on-OTT. It's short-form video, it's interactive video audio, which was thought to be a dying medium but has come back with a huge bang. Reading has kind of reinvented itself and there is no longer talk about newspapers dying as everyone has reinvented and all content forms are working.

It might surprise you but one must observe how homemakers or housewives in India, who spend a lot of time doing household stuff, find time to watch TV while doing their mundane routines. They put on an audio story or motivational content on speakers or earphones, and this showcases non-physical freedom while being able to consume content and maybe still doing the cooking and household stuff. So, again, a very compelling use case. The last compelling use case is that of shopkeepers. In India, walk into a shop and you see the shopkeeper watching videos. This is quite common though it's typically frowned upon. But shopkeepers half the time are genuinely not all that occupied and do have time to consume content. And audio is the content that works best because they can plug in the earphones.

It's not obtrusive to an incoming customer while allowing you to consume content. So, that again is working beautifully. I think audio is a long way ahead. As a first-time escape, audio as a non-music category is really only being recognised in India. Audio has always been synonymous with music. I think two of the largest markets in the world in this space, the US and China, have both gone through a very interesting and compelling phase of growth. And I think India is just following suit and very similar stuff is now starting to happen here.

How are you helping firms to explore crossword opportunities?

Typically, in two or three ways, the most obvious ways that we work with a lot of the larger strategic players in the areas in which we operate. These include the largest strategies in the gaming space, the likes of MPL, dream sports etc. These players give us a very fine sense of their strategic priorities. Those strategic priorities, we then scout for them, potential M&A targets the world over. So, we've got an office in London that is perpetually meeting on the gaming side, for instance, interesting up-and-coming businesses in the US and Europe.

Now, US and Europe, as it happens, are other key strategic market areas of growth for MPL. And we've got a buy-side M&A mandate from MPL to scout for such targets. So, that's one very clear and differentiated way that A&W Capital is able to kind of facilitate cross-border opportunities through an Indian platform like MPL as it wants to go global. Second is the other way around; we work with a lot of global strategies that want to either enter the Indian market or reinvent the India strategy or, opportunistic. We are waiting for the right target to emerge in India for them to make a bigger play in India. So, there are a lot of new emerging digital media companies that have emerged in the US for instance, over the last five years, and there are a lot of sports-focused investing groups that have emerged globally in both the US and Europe that are now looking at India, some of them who even participated in the IPL.

Each of these is generally keen to figure out the right strategy for the digital side of things in India across gaming, eSports and fan engagement, which is where we are kind of experts in. And, each market in these areas operates very differently. For instance, gaming in India is a very mobile-centric market whereas in most developed countries the focus is more on console and PC than mobile.

What are your future plans? Do you wish to move away from gaming, sports and media, and expand on what you do? Or do you plan to be experts in these?

To expand to another sector other than gaming, sports and media are one, that's a matter of healthy ongoing debate, both internally as part of the broader team discussions. So I think the first growth lever that we're very clear on, is to not let go of the expertise and market presence we built-in sports, gaming and digital media, and continue to further make inroads across the value chains in these areas. And there's still a long way to go.

Yes, we know most of the sport’s owners, we know all the IPL teams and all the CEOs, but I don't think we've got it all covered, there's still a long way to go. Digital media in itself is so vast, and newer and younger business models are still emerging with every passing day. I think we can see that we'll be doing a lot more.

(Sponsored feature)