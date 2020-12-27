Book LPG cylinder and avail cashback of up to Rs 500; here's how

In a move that will benefit the commoners, Paytm has now opened up the opportunity to get a cashback of up to Rs 500 by booking your LPG cylinder through the app. In most parts of the country, where LPG cylinders are between 700 and 750 rupees after subsidy, you can get HP, Indane, Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at your home by taking advantage of Paytm's special cashback at the cost of 200 to 250 rupees.

Paytm has offered a cashback of up to Rs 500 for booking LPG cylinders from its app. This cashback of up to five hundred rupees can be availed by customers who book LPG gas cylinders for the first time through the Paytm app.

To get the benefit of the Paytm LPG Cylinder Booking Cashback Offer, customers have to enter promo code FIRSTLPG in the promo section. Customers can use this Paytm offer only once during the offer period. This offer is valid till December 31, 2020.

Here are the steps to avail the cashback:

1. To avail of the cashback, first, you have to go to the option of 'Recharge & Pay Bills'.

2. Now tap on 'Book a cylinder' and give the details of your gas cylinder.

3. Then apply the 'FIRSTLPG' promo code, which has to be put on offer mandatorily before making payment.

Paytm has tied up with Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil, and Hindustan Petroleum for LPG delivery. The company has brought a new cashback offer for online payment promotion among the people.

Meanwhile, Paytm had earlier stated that it will partner with various card issuers to introduce around 20 lakh co-branded credit cards in the next 12-18 months.

The move is aimed at transforming the credit market by enabling "new to credit" users to join the digital economy, the company said. Paytm also announced that building ‘Next generation’ credit cards which include - insurance protection against fraudulent transactions, a personalised spend analyser, and will offer instant one-touch services for changing of security pin, blocking the card and updating address.

"In our country, credit cards are still considered a product for the affluent sections of the society and not everyone can avail of its benefits. At Paytm, our aim is to provide credit cards that benefit India's aspiring youth and evolved professionals," Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending, said in a statement.