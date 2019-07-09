Automobile, PSU, private banks, realty likely to see action

1. Bull market or bear market?

It is likely to be a bear market. A close below 11600 after a Month along with long bearish candles indicate any mild recovery towards 11600 - 11640 would also be utilised by bears for lower levels of 11450.

2. Stocks likely to be in the limelight?

Maruti, L&T, Herom Moto, Axis Bank, HCl Tech and TCS.

3. Sectors likely to impact market

Automobile, PSU, Pvt bank and Realty.

4. Your midterm view?

This is a Breakdown from a consolidation range of almost a month which indicates the trend may continue in the downside. A close below 11600 is very bearish and can now take markets to much lower levels of 11430 - 11370. One should utilize the advances in the short term to exit or be on the sell side.

5. What drove markets today?

Global cues were negative along with the rise in Volatility and profit booking.

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research