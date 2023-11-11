Headlines

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf bags unwanted record in ODI World Cup 2023 game against England

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up with over 24 lakh diyas for Diwali celebrations

Automation Is Key to Cutting Down on Business Costs: Sai Madhur

Stubble burning: Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana sees 'moderate' air quality at many places

IND vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Bengaluru

Business

Automation Is Key to Cutting Down on Business Costs: Sai Madhur

Two remarkable feats of work, "Quarantine Email Monitoring" and "Non-Product Invoicing," demonstrate how automation isn't just a buzzword but a tangible path to financial success.

Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

In the ever-evolving world of business, one thing remains constant: the pursuit of efficiency and cost savings. The driving force behind this pursuit today is automation. From manufacturing to finance, automation has emerged as the key to unlocking substantial cost reductions and streamlining operations. Two remarkable feats of work, "Quarantine Email Monitoring" and "Non-Product Invoicing," demonstrate how automation isn't just a buzzword but a tangible path to financial success.

Embracing Automation: A Thought Leader

Automation is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity in the competitive landscape of modern business. At the forefront of this revolution stands Sai Madhur Potturu, an expert with a wealth of experience in the IT world. With over seven years in the field, including five years dedicated to Process Automation, Sai Madhur's journey has been marked by pioneering contributions. His roles as a Technical Lead, Solution Developer, and Business Analyst have helped shape the path of automation.

Quarantine Email Monitoring: A Digital Sentinel Against Cyber Threats

In an age where cybersecurity is paramount, the Security team grappled with the arduous task of manually monitoring and responding to external quarantined emails. The process involved sifting through message content and sender information before releasing emails to recipients, a time-consuming endeavour that had clear operational limitations. The solution? Robotics Process Automation or RPA.

With meticulous precision, a dedicated bot was designed using RPA. This bot became a digital sentinel, tirelessly patrolling the virtual corridors, and identifying potential phishing threats based on predefined filters. What sets this bot apart is its unwavering 24/7 operation, including weekends and holidays, which significantly reduces response times to potential cyber threats.

Benefits:

  • Time Savings: Anticipated to save thousands of hours annually, contingent on the current state of the process and the size of the team manually executing it.
  • Operational Efficiency: A round-the-clock operation equates to sharper identification of malicious patterns.

This automation solution isn't just about time/cost savings; it's about proactive cybersecurity, making it a game-changer in the relentless battle against cyber threats.

Non-Product Invoicing: Streamlining the Order to Cash Workflow

In the intricate web of the Order to Cash (O2C) process, a recurring challenge was the manual handling of non-product invoices (NPIs). This introduced inefficiencies and inconsistencies that needed to be addressed. The answer was a standardized and automated approach -Sai Madhur's brainchild, that leveraged a combination of Power Apps web applications and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The heart of the solution is a dynamic Power Apps form designed to standardize NPI data entry. This form ensures data consistency and quality. Alongside this, an RPA solution was introduced to seamlessly process approved requests and generate invoices within a CRM system, reducing manual effort and enhancing the overall workflow.

Benefits:

  • Global Impact: The solution's scalability extends its reach across various departments and processes.
  • Financial Impact: Providing SOX control over NPIs involving thousands of dollars.
  • Efficiency Gains: Data entry errors are eliminated, and workflow is streamlined to perfection.

An automated NPI processing solution that not only revolutionizes the O2C workflow but also holds the potential for broader global implementation.

The success stories of "Quarantine Email Monitoring" and "Non-Product Invoicing" underscore the pivotal role automation plays in enhancing operational efficiency and reducing business costs. As the business landscape continues to evolve, embracing automation becomes not just an option but a strategic necessity. These projects stand as compelling testimonials to the transformative power of automation in today's dynamic business environment, thanks to the visionary work of experts like Sai Madhur Potturu.

