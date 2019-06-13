Auto, banks, realty indices could underperform

Mildly bearish.
YES Bank, Indiabulls group, Biocon, DLF, Infratel, Tata Steel.
Auto, banks and realty indices could underperform while metals and IT services could rise.
Markets could remain sideways with a slightly positive bias till the Union Budget on July 05, post which a sharper movement (most likely down) is expected.
Escalating tensions on the US-China trade front and concerns of slowing growth in China curbed risk sentiment on the global front, and locally, it was corporate downgrades/delay/defaults and their possibilities.
Deepak Jasani, head - retail research, HDFC Securities