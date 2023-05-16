Search icon
Atul Bajaj: IIM alumnus who helped Puma become Rs 3,000 crore brand, he got Rs 430 crore for...

Atul Bajaj had been the head of sales and operations for South Asia for three years and five months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

Atul Bajaj joined Puma as Senior Category Manager in November 2006. (File)

Abhishek Ganguly, the managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia, announced his resignation from the company earlier this week. He is credited with increasing Puma's revenue from Rs 400 crore to Rs 3000 crore in 9 years. Along with him, Puma's executive director of sales and operations, Atul Bajaj, and chief financial officer Amit Prabhu, have also resigned. They helped Ganguly grow the German company. Who is Atul Bajaj?

Atul Bajaj did his executive MBA from IIM Bengaluru. Before that, he did his post graduation from NIFT between 1997 and 1999. He graduated in 1996; his subject was economics. He has spent 16 years with PUMA. 

He had been the head of sales and operations for South Asia for three years and five months. He became the executive director in 2013. He has handled several roles within the country. 

He is credited with building a team for Puma's design, buying, merchandising and sourcing functions.

He joined as Senior Category Manager in November 2006.

The trio will leave the company in August. 

They have raised Rs 430 crore to open a startup. Harsha Raghavan-led Convergent Finance LLP has invested Rs 400 crore. Rs 30 crore has come from individuals. 

Bajaj, Prabhu and Ganguly are co-founders in the company.

The name of the new company is Agilitas Sports. It will be in the sports sector -- from manufacturing to retail to technology. It is going to be a premium sportswear product company.

Ganguly said the company will have an aspirational value.

