ATTENTTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

The telecom industry, the future of unlimited calling and data plans could be in jeopardy. As speculation mounts, millions of users are left wondering: Will their beloved telecom packages be discontinued?

The major telecom players—Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone—recently responded to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regarding potential changes to their unlimited data and calling plans. The companies were quick to defend the current structure of their recharge plans, emphasising that they are designed to offer a comprehensive service without the need for multiple separate recharges.

Airtel, in its statement to TRAI, highlighted that the existing plans are straightforward and user-friendly. The company stressed that these plans bundle voice, data, and SMS services without any hidden charges, ensuring that users are fully aware of the benefits they receive. Airtel further argued that reverting to a model that requires separate voice and SMS packs would regress the industry to an outdated system, burdening users with multiple recharges.

Supporting this stance, Jio presented survey data showing that 91% of subscribers consider the current telecom plans the most affordable, and 93% believe they offer excellent market value. These figures underscore the widespread acceptance of the unlimited model among users, who appreciate the convenience and cost-effectiveness it provides.

Telecom companies have asserted that data has become the central element of modern telecom services, making the unlimited data and calling model superior to the pay-as-you-go alternative. The industry's unified stance suggests that any changes to these plans could disrupt the current user experience.

While TRAI has yet to make a final decision, the debate over the future of unlimited plans is far from over. Users are anxiously awaiting the outcome, which could reshape the landscape of India's telecom industry.